Main Holden Island Creek Coal Company store which now serves as an drug addiction recovery center. It was one of 45 Island Creek owned coal company stores.

 Courtesy of Dwight Williamson

There are two basic reasons as to why I write most of the material that appears in this weekly publication. First, although it could be fifty or even one hundred years from now, I feel someone will be wanting to research the past, possibly the ghost town of Logan, and I feel it important to paint a picture for those future historians by relating what I know.

Secondly, although the numbers continue to dwindle, I enjoy resurrecting memories for those people who can relate to the way life in the coal fields used to be — better in some ways, and worse in others.

