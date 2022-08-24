Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

When I was but a kid growing up in my little coal camp at Verdunville, I would many evenings find myself sitting on the railroad tracks listening to the men who met there almost daily during good weather to “shoot the breeze” and to whittle. I became a very good listener, picking up bits of wisdom concerning just about every subject imaginable from those gentlemen, both young and old, nearly all of whom were, or had been, coal miners.

For those who do not know, whittling used to be a pastime in most places in Appalachia. Like the old act of funeralizing, whittling just seemed to have faded away. To this day, I carry a sharp pocket knife, just like all of the men had who used to sit and repeatedly cut thin shavings from a piece of cedar wood. The soft cedar was practically a necessity for the passive act of whittling. When one person came across a piece of cedar it was customary to split it and share it with other “whittlers.” As the evenings progressed and darkness started coming on, the wood shavings would be in rather large piles between each man’s legs. Invariably, the shavings pile would be pushed a short distance away from each person and set afire to keep the insects away. In fact, the small burn piles were referred to as “gnat fires.”

Tags

Recommended for you