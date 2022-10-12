Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

What a difference a year makes, right?

It was about this time last year that I was becoming excitedly optimistic about some changes that were occurring in and outside of Logan. I had made some new acquaintances and I was eager to see their local projects progress. About a month later, I would meet another newcomer to the area, who would quickly ruffle the feathers of some government officials and others, despite presenting an almost unbelievable plan that would create jobs in Logan. The politically outspoken newcomer to Logan was businessman Dongming Pan.

