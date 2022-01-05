The older I get the more I come to realize how fortunate I am to have grown up during the time period in which I did, surrounded by a loving family and wonderful neighbors. In an odd sort of way, I look around at today’s society, especially the younger generation, and I feel downright sorry for them. They will never experience life such as growing up in a coal camp.
By most economic standards, I was considered poor. But because most everyone else I knew wasn’t much better off than myself, or were even worse, I suppose being poor was just not a recognizable trait. As a matter of fact, the more I think about it, the more I realize just how “rich” I really was.
Maybe it’s just the political climate of today and the COVID-related situation that shrouds the nation, but I fail to see true happiness in the eyes of today’s youth. For the most part, it seems that there is just something missing, and I don’t know what it is.
There were seven children in my family, me being the next-to-oldest child. My sister, Margaret, is 10 years older than me, while two other sisters and three brothers made up the rest of my family. One brother, Chris, passed away, but his shortened life left us with many pleasant memories.
From childhood until college life, I lived in five different houses in Island Creek’s No. 16 coal camp at Verdunville. During this same time, my family also moved to a farm in Ohio for a couple of years before returning to Logan County.
Whether it was the farm life in rural Meigs County, Ohio, or at any of the various coal camp houses, I have nothing but fond memories that accompany my journey to adulthood.
Watching my father milk a cow and squirt warm milk into an onlooking cat’s mouth, me giving our chickens their own personal names — Henrietta, Fatty, etc., — watching a hog being butchered while hanging from a tree limb, drinking water from a hand dug well and bathing in a No. 5 wash tub, urinating into a 16-ounce pop bottle to keep from going to the outhouse on a wintry night, to just getting excited when rarely any vehicle would pass by our farmhouse; all of those happenings were part of farm life in the middle of nowhere.
Coal camp life, on the other hand, was anything but lonely. There I was surrounded by cousins and many other youthful neighbors who were constantly looking for “something to get into.”
Coal camp liberties were basically unlimited. During daytime we could play whatever sport was in season — baseball, football or basketball — head to a swimming hole of our choice or hitchhike to the public pool located on the Holden Road. Essentially, all we had to do was inform our parents of the intentions, and that was that.
Although sometimes just sitting on the nearby No. 16 Island Creek company store porch was blissful enough, evening and nighttime games like tin can alley and especially “lost trail” would keep us running the alleys and nearby hills sometimes until the early morning hours. Camping out during warm weather also was a favorite pastime.
As we became teenagers, we assembled our own baseball field where there now stands a playground at Verdunville. We also utilized a homemade basketball rim near the company store and played football on the playground at Verdunville Grade School.
While tackle football was played without pads or helmets, because of injuries that regularly sent some kids with broken bones to the hospital, most parents would not allow tackle football to be played by their youngsters. However, that didn’t stop the football action, but it did cut down on the injuries.
Usually during football season, the neighborhood kids and some even older fellows would meet at the school yard. From there, two people would agree to flip a coin to decide who could choose their players first. Players were taken one by one until the sides were even and the game was then ready to begin.
What’s funny now, but normal then, was that oftentimes no one possessed a coin to flip in deciding who would choose a player first. When that happened, a flat rock was found, someone would spit on one side or the other, and it would be flipped into the air with one guy calling either “wet” or “dry.” If the person said wet and the rock landed with the spit side up, then he would be given first choice in picking his team. The dry side meant the other person got first choice.
Teams were usually evenly matched, and games were always competitive. Instead of tackle football, we played either one-hand or two-hand touch. What that meant was that a person with the football offensively was considered down (tackled) when he was touched by an opposing player with either one or two hands. Because there were no officials, the argument with two-hand football was too often that the defensive guy never got both hands on the ball carrier. For that reason, one-hand football was easier played.
The one-hand and two-hand games preceded what became known as “flag football.” Flag football, which actually first became popular in some schools’ physical education classes in the 1970s, utilized a Velcro belt with a small flag attached on each side of it. When a defensive player grabbed either flag from the belt, the ball carrier was considered tackled and play stopped.
During the early 1980s a Logan County flag football league was organized with games being played weekly at the Logan High School football stadium. It was a very popular and rough league with several talented teams from Chapmanville, Man and Logan. Teams wore unpadded uniforms and had sponsors who paid league entry fees and for the uniforms.
The league existed for a few years before “someone” decided it was a major insurance risk to the county that might lead to lawsuits. The lawsuits never occurred, but the league was dissolved — as eventually was independent league basketball at Logan and Chapmanville, and at least three men’s softball leagues in Logan County. Church league basketball leagues also disappeared over the years.
Now that for a few years both Holden and Omar Little Leagues have been dissolved — I’m told because enough players cannot be found to form leagues in those locations — and because it is almost unheard of to see kids playing sandlot ball of any type nowadays, it makes me wonder if the lack of some sort of meaningful sports activity isn’t part of the problem that has led to our massive drug dilemma, particularly with younger people.
Yes, I know that cell phones and all the electronic games that are available nowadays also have contributed to young folks being less physically active, but there should be some incentive to get kids motivated in some type of physical activity, especially outside.
I travel each day by the Verdunville playground that features a tennis court, basketball court, swings, and other playground equipment. Sadly, there is rarely anybody there — whether in warm or cold weather conditions.
I can’t help but think back to when we battled most days in a coal camp dirt alley shooting a basketball on a homemade backboard that featured a piece of mining belt attached to the wooden backboard in order to soften the blow of our shots to the rim, which too often had no attached net.
Had we a playground facility like the one that exists at Verdunville now, we would never have left the place until it was so dark we could not see to continue play.
There must have been 50 kids around my age that lived on both sides of the railroad tracks that once separated No. 16 camp and many more kids who came from either up or down the road to play ball. As I reflect upon those days, I cannot think of a single “kid” who was overweight.
Humm, maybe I should start stopping at the playground myself.
How much do basketballs cost now, anyway?
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.