From week to week I hardly ever know what I’m going to be writing in this weekly column when I sit down to pen the words that I hope some people can appreciate. Frankly, I typically don’t have a set pattern in what I choose as a weekly topic. However, I do consider this newspaper column to be flexible.
In other words, as regular readers should know, there is basically no topic that I consider as off-limits. From local history to writing about the death and music of David Bowie to identifying former Logan Countians who have made the rest of us proud, there is generally something I consider worth passing along to those loyal followers, whomever and wherever they may be.
I have to admit there are some eye-popping stories I could relate. Some involve murders, while other narratives could unveil downright corruption and the wasting of many hundreds of thousands of dollars. Of course, there are many other stories derived from interviews. Those generally are the “good time” stories that are easy to relate, like past interviews with people like Claude Yeager of Switzer and former Buffalo Creek resident and pro football star Lionel Taylor, to name just a few.
I also try to be somewhat informative as to things of interest. For example, what is going on with the newest controversial figure in Logan, a guy we just call Pan. Readers will recall that this fellow whose full name is Dongming Pan sort of burst onto the local scene just one year ago last month by announcing his plans to revitalize the town of Logan.
Although openly welcomed by Logan Mayor Serifino Nolletti upon his arrival, Pan quickly turned heads after he purchased the former Peebles location on Stratton Street of Logan. By displaying large banners on the building which clearly showed his disdain for certain popular elected officials, even I was puzzled as to why he would do that. Pan would eventually take those banners down, but then just weeks ago he purchased considerable radio time to openly criticize what he called millionaires running for office and some who were not candidates.
Perhaps those unfavorable political actions have led to a lack of local government officials even wanting to meet with a Chinese-American businessman who announced that he would open a “factory” at the former Pebbles building and has since bought several modern machines for the textile clothing business that is planned for there.
Previously, Pan purchased the former Logan Banner property on Stratton Street and has since had it gorgeously remodeled. There are business plans for that site, as well.
The third property obtained by Pan is on Dingess Street of Logan, and Pan has announced plans to open a place of living for homeless people. From the very beginning, Pan said it was his mission to bring prosperity back to Logan and to end homelessness in Logan.
Although his plans are behind schedule, and Pan has been traveling across the globe in one venture after another, he still insists that he will reach his goal in Logan. With a million dollars already invested, Pan said that costs are a problem. The Dingess Street properties, for instance, will require $30,000 just to install a sprinkler system.
Recently returning from Munich, Germany, and then Paris, France, Pan is currently back in Logan for a few days before again leaving for New York. As of this writing, Pan has not given us an update on the local situation. Nonetheless, I can tell you that what I shall term “the meeting of the minds” is slated to occur at noon tomorrow when Pan and local businessman and politico Rick Abraham will be sitting down for lunch together. It is a meeting of “red and blue” that may be locally beneficial in more ways than one. Although I arranged the meeting, it was Abraham’s idea to meet with Pan, who graciously accepted the invitation. Pan is planning a tour of his improved properties with Abraham.
Since I truly believe both businessmen mean the best for Logan County, I am just hoping something positive comes from this endeavor.
Now, on an unrelated subject, sources tell me that it is very unlikely that the $1.5 million dollars grant to the County Commission to raze dilapidated houses in the county will be fully spent because the proper procedures in securing the properties have not been met. Any unspent monies will have to be returned to the original source.
In addition, I hear that commissioners have been incorrectly informed that at least half of the money must be spent on structures in the town of Logan. However, that is reportedly not true. In fact, if it were true, then why wouldn’t the towns of Man and Chapmanville be given their fair share, which then would leave practically nothing for dilapidated housing in all other parts of Logan County? All you have to do is connect the dots in this situation to the proper people and it becomes clear what is going on.
As always, when it comes to large amounts of “free” money, I am reminded of one of my favorite all-time movies — “The Wizard of Oz.” When the dog Toto pulls back the curtain where Oz is hiding, the great and almighty Oz even then tries to convince the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and even Dorothy that he is not the man fooling all of the people of Oz.
“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain,” said the Wizard.
Dorothy’s words “you ought to be ashamed of yourself” ring in my ears as I say it might be wise to pay very close attention to the man behind the curtain.
And now, on a more positive note, Logan County has been blessed in the past with many drive-in restaurants that were located across the county. While many of them — like Penny’s, The Patio, The Junction, Scottie’s, Janet’s Park ‘N Eat, and Mecca Drive-In — are now just memories for some of us, we are fortunate to still have Morrison’s and Parkway where you can get serviced in your vehicle.
The really good news is that I have long been concerned about the drive-in near Man known as the Cliffside. Owned and operated by Kenny and Marlene Sias, I was pleased to recently find out that the restaurant business there is really doing quite well.
I was concerned because I thought the new road from Man to Logan could cause the longtime restaurant located on what was the former road to close for lack of business. However, one of the six employees there I spoke with has assured me that business continues to be brisk, with many visiting trail riders enjoying the great variety of sandwiches at the site.
And, now that I know chicken and dumplings and other dinners are available at the place, I guess I’ll be making the trip to Man a little more often.
Meanwhile, happy birthday to Rick Abraham and happy Pearl Harbor Day to us all.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.