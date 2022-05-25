I have some interesting stories I plan on sharing in this weekly column, including my take on two of Logan County’s longest serving circuit judges — Chester “Cush” Chambers and, of course, Eric O’Briant, who will officially retire May 31 as Logan’s longest serving judge, a whopping 35 years.
I’ve also temporarily placed on the back burner several other topics that I hope readers will find of interest. One of those stories will involve Boone County’s Frank Ball, a former Boone County Dept. of Highways supervisor, who made his mark in Logan County and elsewhere by producing championship softball teams. While at first glance some may think the story might be of little interest, I assure you the sidebars to the column will be of special enjoyment.
Among other narratives slated for this weekly feature is an account of why at one point some folks did not want the Logan County Court (Commission) to purchase Midelburg Island — now the home of three schools, a public library and several athletic facilities. For today’s purposes, however, I write about some news that you likely are already aware of, but as is my style, I’d like to add my own perspective.
There are 160 magistrates in the state of West Virginia, which includes 10 in Kanawha County, and seven in Cabell. Across the state there are at least two in each county. In Logan, Mingo, Wayne, McDowell and Wyoming Counties there exists three magistrates per county, while neighboring Boone and Lincoln have two apiece.
As required, magistrates attend an annual conference for training regarding new legislation, etc. Because COVID forced that training to be done virtually for the past couple of years, we finally were able this year to get together in Wheeling for live training, which consists of half of the state’s Squires (as we used to be called) going the first week of April and the remainder attending the second week.
It is during these conferences that the Magistrate Association holds its nominations for various offices within the association, which also collects membership dues. Furthermore, it is also at the conferences that magistrates get to know fellow magistrates from across the state, which is one of the better aspects of meeting together.
I will never forget my first training session for newly elected magistrates that was conducted at Flatwoods some 22 years ago. I was one of the 30 or more newly elected magistrates, and I didn’t know a soul when I anxiously traveled alone there to a location that is not near much of anything of interest, at least not in my opinion. As you may know, Flatwoods is in Braxton County just off Interstate 79 and is centrally located within our state, that likely being the main reason for the conference location.
I’ve always enjoyed the training, although classes last most of the day, with breakfast and lunch being provided. It’s truly a valuable learning process with various knowledgeable and informative instructors who were utilized to make presentations Monday through Friday, a written test then given to conclude the conference. The training has since been narrowed to four days and the test is done a few days later online.
I’m not certain how many conferences I’ve attended overall — Morgantown, Oak Hill, Pipestem State Park, Martinsburg, Wheeling, Charleston, etc. — but it was at my first new training in boring Flatwoods that the tone would be set for every conference thereafter. With absolutely nothing to do following our first day of class, I roamed around the hotel and found a restaurant/bar that didn’t open until 6 p.m.
When the place opened and I got there after watching the evening news, I, of course, didn’t know anyone and settled down at a table by myself, a cold brew in my hand. The small bar began to fill up, likely because there were few other choices.
I spotted a jukebox that sat quietly in a corner and — being practically addicted to playing jukeboxes, anyway — I fired it up with some good ol’ 1970s and ’‘80s rock ’n’ roll music. The truth is, if I had all of the money I have spent in jukeboxes in my lifetime, there is no doubt in my mind I could purchase just about any new vehicle on the market. Heck, I go back as far as when you got three songs for a quarter, or one for a dime.
Long before Woodstock ever occurred, music had always served to bring people together, and although I have never declared myself to be a music connoisseur, I think I can pick out some good tunes. Well, anyway, while on my third trip to the jukebox to keep the music flowing, a fellow steps up and says, “Hey, I like your music. Are you a magistrate?”
After I answered yes, the guy in flipflops and a beach shirt invited me to a table to join him and another fellow magistrate. Turns out Hank was from Marion County and Riley was representing Tucker County, and by the time the evening was through, we were making golf plans for the annual magistrate conference that was coming up soon for all state magistrates, which I believe was to be conducted at Caanan Valley Resort.
To make a long story short, Hank, Riley and a former Wheeling police officer (Frank), along with what I consider a special group of magistrates who were elected in 2000, quickly became “buddies” at the first conference that included all magistrates. Frank was welcomed into our group after he volunteered to drink a 12-pack of Bud Light during a 10 a.m. DUI class in which we were to observe him and his actions after he finished off the 12 beers, which was several hours later.
At the first full Magistrate Association meeting I attended, I was shocked when Tucker County’s Riley Barb nominated me for president. I quickly stood up and declared, “I respectfully decline the nomination and in turn nominate Riley Barb for president.”
Well, Riley won, and he went on to secure West Virginia magistrates their first pay raise in many years, doing so by hiring a lobbyist to represent us. Barb continued on as president until 12 years later when he wisely gave way to another buddy, Mike Woelfel of Cabell County, whose father is a state senator. That move resulted in our last pay raise, which was broken down into two years.
When Woelfel was named Cabell County clerk, Riley Barb agreed to step back in as president until the association’s election, which took place this past April. He did not want to remain as president.
The plan was then set into motion by Barb and myself — both of us retiring after this term — to find a young, energetic, computer-savvy magistrate to lead the association. After meeting Joe Mendez, who was already serving as a board representative, Riley agreed that Joe met the qualifications to take his place.
Between my magistrate friends, Leonard Codispoti’ s longtime magistrate connections and Joe’s new magistrate connections that he has made since taking office, plus Riley Barb’s northern influence, Joe Mendez became the first ever Logan Countian elected president of the West Virginia Magistrate Association.
Joe defeated Kanawha County’s longtime magistrate Joe Shelton, while Riley Barb was elected as a district representative. Since Kanawha has 10 magistrates, and therefore 10 likely votes, Joe had a hole to dig out of, but I believe the solid south — Mingo, Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Wayne — more than offset the Kanawha vote.
I am confident Joe will lead the Magistrate Association in the right direction as the future unfolds. And I predict there will be major changes coming to the judicial system that will directly affect magistrates. Therefore, it’s important to the association that it has effective leadership.
Now, getting back to my buddies, Hank and Frank, who I met 22 years ago. Well, it turns out Hank, who liked to play golf barefooted, enjoyed the game more than being a magistrate, and he is gone. Frank, on the other hand, got into trouble by providing defendants to his girlfriend’s bail bonding business, so he’s gone, too.
After the first 20 years of office, many of the original people I started with as magistrates have since retired. Riley Barb and I will not be far behind.
It will be all yours, Magistrate Joe Mendez.
Good luck, Mr. President.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.