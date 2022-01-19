There have been a number of interesting characters that make up the history of Logan County. However, there is no one — from Devil Anse Hatfield to renowned Logan County Sheriff Don Chafin — who can match the accomplishments of former Logan Circuit Judge Chester Chambers, better known as “Cush,” or C.C. Chambers.
To a certain extent, Chambers ruled Logan County with an iron fist for 32 years as the only circuit judge in the county. As a member of nearly every fraternal organization that existed — including the Ku Klux Klan — Chambers was very vocal and passionate about many subjects, particularly those dealing with morals.
Although the former judge never had any children of his own, he was very active in the Boy Scouts and was a state pistol shooting champion. In addition to being the guest speaker for over three decades at numerous functions, including women’s clubs and garden clubs, he always addressed each term of the grand jury with his opinions of society’s ills — something he likely could not do today because of judicial ethics rules that would apply.
And, although I plan to write the fascinating life story of Judge Chambers, today I wish to share the ghost story that accompanies the house in Logan that the judge and both of his wives lived in at different times. But first, here’s a sample of the many speeches he gave before convening a grand jury.
“Ninety percent of the crimes being committed today are caused by liquor and the so-called non-intoxicating beer,” Chambers told a 1960s grand jury of 16 intent listeners. “Something must be done to curb these crimes which originate in these beer joints, which the people in their wisdom thought were necessary to have.
“In these dens of inequity where gamblers, dissolute and prostitute people are found, what can you expect but trouble?” Chambers asked, adding that the places should not be called “beer gardens” because “gardens are beautiful places” and that he saw nothing beautiful about those places that dispensed alcohol.
Perhaps — after hearing thousands of different types of cases and after many speeches about society’s ills — that is why the honorable judge was still conducting court while not in his right mind during his dying days at 405 Cole Street in Logan.
Lillian Chambers, who would answer the door when the newspaper boy came collecting his delivery fee, often would say “The judge is just having a bad day” in response to the curious look brought about by the sounds of a growling man inside. The judge had married his second wife after the death resulting from cancer of his first wife, Ida, in 1952.
It has now been 54 years after his death and 94 years after Chambers in 1928 purchased the large house that was considered a mansion, despite its existence in the shadows of what was referred to as the Hinchman House, a true 1800s-built mansion that once stood directly across from the Chambers property.
Today, some 22 years after she and her husband, Mike, bought the former Chambers home, Jane Watson, beloved teacher at Logan High School and former co-worker of this writer, is convinced that the house is haunted — in a good way — by the ghosts of Mr. and Mrs. Chambers.
“I know people won’t believe it and I understand that, but there has been a lot of things happen here to convince me that the judge and his wife existed as ghosts here,” Jane said. “And they are friendly ghosts.”
Jane explained that when she first visited the vacant house to consider buying it, she never made it past the solid oak stairway in the front room hallway. “I never even went upstairs or looked anywhere else. I knew we needed to buy the house.”
After Mrs. Chambers died in 1997, one of her family members was asked to live there until the house could be sold and, according to Jane Watson, that girl warned her that the place was haunted. “She told me that she wouldn’t even go upstairs and only lived on the first floor,” said Jane.
After the Watsons moved in, they fixed up separate bedrooms for their grandchildren to sleep in when the kids visited overnight. After one such visit by granddaughter Oliva, the next morning the young girl was sitting at the dining room table and beside her was a silver object that Jane inquired about. “What’s that, Oliva?” Jane asked.
“You gave it to me,” answered Olivia.
“When?” Jane asked.
“Last night, I guess. It was under my pillow.”
The silver object turned out to be a 1930s or 1940s makeup compact that featured a mirror, small brush and makeup — an item very popular with women many decades ago. “I have no idea where it came from,” Jane said.
When the Watsons moved into the house, Jane said there were six wooden spoons lying on a table in the kitchen. And each time she would place them into a drawer, the next day they would be back out of the drawer.
“That went on for several days,” Jane said with a smile. “They’re friendly ghosts.”
Once, when her husband, Mike, was outside walking their dogs and Jane was in the kitchen, Mike returned inside and asked what Jane had been doing with the light on upstairs in the attic. When she told her husband that she had not been upstairs, he insisted that he saw her through the attic window turn the light on.
“Mike said he saw me turn the light on up there, but I had never left the kitchen while he was outside,” Jane insisted. “And the light was not on when we checked.”
“Our dogs used to just sit at the bottom of the stairway looking up toward the stairs with their tails wagging,” she said. “And we would be downstairs.
“Sometimes when I’d hear noises up there, I would just ask, ‘Is that you, Judge Chambers’?”
Like with nearly every structure in Logan, there is history awaiting to be told.
In the Watson house, there exists a library that was filled with books that Judge Chambers likely scoured over, especially law books and books involving the Methodist religion. There also is a secret door in another room that leads to an enclosed area that runs nearly the length of the house.
The door, located inside a closet, was found by Jane’s friend Libby Albright when the two were looking through the house shortly after it was purchased. “Libby found it by accident, and I have no idea what it could have been used for,” Jane explained.
Although Logan County assessor office records show the Watson home being constructed in 1928, it is clear from records that the house was built at least before 1912 when the Logan County courthouse burned for the second time in its history.
In an interview with Harlan Justice conducted by my deceased friend and great historian Bob Spence in his book “Land of the Guyandot,” Harlan Justice, son of Logan Circuit Clerk Scott Justice, said he was sitting in the living room of the large house with his father when he spotted the courthouse flames through a living room window.
On a fiercely cold winter night in January 1912, a fire believed to have started in the rear of the Logan Mercantile building on Main Street spread quickly to the courthouse. And, with all fire hydrants frozen, the fire consumed the courthouse and several businesses around courthouse square.
Harlan Justice and others were able to save most of the courthouse records before the dome of the courthouse fell through the building, according to Justice’s interview.
Using some of the stone from the burned courthouse, a new stone courthouse was constructed in its place and opened for court in June 1913. That old courthouse stood until the current courthouse was built in 1963.
So the Watson home has a great deal of important history in its bricked life, but according to Jane Watson, the friendly ghosts at the former Chambers home have disappeared — at least for now.
“I miss them,” Jane says with a smile. “I wish they would come back.”
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.