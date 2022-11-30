Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

There simply is no credible reason as to why students in Logan County are not taught local history as much as they should be. Unless, of course, some educators are not familiar with it themselves because they were never taught local history. Maybe, too, it is just not an allowed curriculum subject. I really do not know.

Even with the expanded demands now placed upon our educators, perhaps if youngsters were instilled with the exceptional local history of Logan County, which would include that of Mingo as well, maybe students would later on as adults insist upon making Logan County great again. By that I simply mean our history would not have been placed upon the back burners of local success for all these decades. Here’s an example of what caused me to seek out some Preparation H, if you know what I mean.

