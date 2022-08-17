Several years prior to the COVID situation, my wife and I made the decision that summer vacation visits to Myrtle Beach, Virginia Beach, Busch Gardens, the Outer Banks, Tennessee or just about any other getaway should be placed on the back burner of our lives, simply because we realized that we were consistently leaving West Virginia for other locations, when we really had not visited all of our own state. Something about that just didn’t make sense.
Oh, sure, like many folks, we had been to the usual places: Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Beckley, Wheeling, Morgantown, etc. However, as we later discovered, there is much more to West Virginia than just those locations and what they have to offer.
Although I had been to many parts of the state as part of my newspaper job back in the day, covering Logan, Man or Chapmanville football and basketball, there is a difference in being at a ball game, almost always during nighttime, as opposed to actually leisurely visiting a particular area.
Anyway, we decided the best way to see West Virginia was to begin with visiting each state park. And, while that may seem easy, trust me, it is not. I found out there are parks in this state that I had never heard of. Another thing is, you’re not likely to be able to complete the mission of visiting every West Virginia park in just one summer, especially if you choose to utilize weekends only.
To begin with, West Virginia can boast that it has nearly 50 state parks that feature a little bit of everything: hiking, fishing, boating, theater, camping, museums and even some renowned restaurants. There are historic battlefields and even a coal-fired train ride at Cass Railroad Scenic Park that also features coal camp houses, some of which I believe are rentable for overnight stays.
The bottom line is that West Virginia — from the Eastern Panhandle to the most southern place in our state at War — West Virginia is a fantastic recreational playground. Our own Chief Logan State Park is top notch and one of the best things Logan County has to offer to its own people, much less others who come to see Christmas In the Park, the museum or just for reunions like my family does each year.
For me, I love the scenery and towns of our Mountain State that one travels through in finding these state parks, some of which like Panther State Park, Hawks Nest, and even Cabwaylingo, are somewhat out of the way, so to speak. However, for me, traveling to places like Point Pleasant, Fayetteville and even Martinsburg are simply adventurous. I love to see the small town atmospheres and listen along the way to the various dialects that certainly vary in most parts of our state.
These travels, conducted over a period of a few years, allowed me to realize just what a nostalgic town clock offers to a community setting. Nearly every city or town I have visited, and there are many, featured a town clock, or in some cases, several clocks in different locations — some at or upon county courthouses.
I admit to somewhat being obsessed about Logan, my hometown, not having a town clock of any kind. That’s not to say that the town that used to be a bustling city has not had them in the past. Clearly, community leaders of the past saw fit to have placed town clocks in downtown Logan, and there are photographs of Logan that verify this, nearly all at locations on Stratton Street.
In addition, some businesses had clocks placed onto their business fronts. For instance, I can remember as a youngster the round clock that was featured at Crown Jewelers on Stratton Street.
Some of us can also remember the time and temperature clock that was on the corner of the former National Bank of Logan building that is now owned by David Gore, who has been revitalizing that particular structure, which is located on Stratton and Hudgins Street.
I can also remember, just a hop, skip, and jump from that former bank building to the newer banking institution of Logan Bank and Trust, the digital clock atop that building that also sounded and played music each day at noon. It made lunch-goers walking in any part of town at that particular time sort of have a good feeling within their souls, or at least it did for me. It was simply pleasant to enjoy the sounds on a particularly warm spring day, or at Christmastime, when the sounds of the season could be heard citywide.
So, for years now I have taken photos of town clocks in nearly every West Virginia location, whether its Hinton, Fayetteville, Willamson or larger municipalities like Charleston, Wheeling, Beckley or Huntington. In an attempt to allow people, particularly town officials of Logan — and even Man or Chapmanville — to see and perhaps realize what could add a distinctive look to their communities, I have posted these pictures on my Facebook page.
Although nearly everyone agrees that a town clock would be a special addition to Logan, which of course is the county seat of government, certain officials simply sneer and pretend that obtaining a clock is a near impossibility. I’m glad our former leaders didn’t look at improvements that way.
The former Logan County Courthouse that was built following the fire in 1911 that destroyed the previous one had a nice towering clock, like many older courthouses still feature. That courthouse, of course, was replaced by the current courthouse.
From a story I found in a 1926 account of The Logan Banner, perhaps now, I can understand why some people might not want a town clock — or at least not a drunken clock. Here’s the story from the pages of the past in which the holiday headline read: “Town Clock Celebrates Joyous Christmas Time.”
TThe town clock that adorns the top of the county court house was not to be outdone by the frisky youths in human form but got the Christmas spirit ‘in its bones’ and celebrated along with happy humanity.”
The Banner reported, “For several days previous to the holidays the clock had been striking the time one hour short. In other words when it was one o’clock by Western Union time, the clock would strike twelve. Then its mechanisms were fixed and for a day it tolled time correctly.
“Then it began to strike one hour ahead of the time. Not satisfied with these maneuvers, when the hour of 10 rolled around on Christmas Eve, the old clock turned loose and boomed the bell for an exact count of twenty-one times. Several people are yet wondering just what time it was.
“Many were inclined to wonder just what brand the old clock had been consuming. While it is a well known fact some of the moonshine having been dispensed by Logan’s bootleggers will make a human do anything, it was not known before just what affect the liquid fluid would have on a mechanical clock.
“It could not be ascertained just where the clock’s liquid refreshment came from. Some were of the opinion that it came from Harts Creek, others claimed it came from Mud Fork, while some few declared it must have come from Band Mill Hollow, and one lone individual gave it as his opinion that it came from Buffalo Creek, for he stated he once drank some moonshine up in that section, and it made him take a buggy whip and go out looking for bear.”
There are those folks who believe that a nice two-sided clock would look good at Logan’s courthouse square, and I certainly would not be opposed to one being located just about anywhere. Still, I believe a four-sided Victorian style clock located on the corner of the town’s vacant grassy lot on Dingess Street would be the perfect location for such a timepiece that could be utilized as a memorial for certain past town officials and employees.
The location is perfect because of traffic flowing both ways on Dingess Street, as well as traffic exiting Logan via Stratton Street, and incoming traffic from both the Water Street bridge location and the incoming boulevard traffic. Curious town visitors to the clock area would likely prove a plus for certain businesses, especially B&B Loans and its adjoined boutique.
I’ve been in touch with The Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, which has been in business since 1842 building unique clocks for hundreds of towns, cities, parks, and golf courses. A four-sided 20-feet tall clock will run around $12,000.
Now, while I’ll agree that infrastructure is a key to any area and that monies should first be used for those purposes, I will say that — although I currently do not know of any plans for replacing the old water or gas lines that continually plague Logan — I feel certain civic organizations, businesses, and individuals, both living here, and many others who no longer do, could through a proper venue contribute monies to complete a town clock project that everyone would be proud of.
Unfortunately, my position will not allow me to lead such a drive, but I can certainly contribute toward it, and I mostly definitely would in a large way.
As for keeping the clock from drunkenness, I don’t think that would be a problem.
Now, meth, heroin, or fentanyl, well, that’s a different story. I guess we could end up with a “coo coo clock” in Logan. But, heck, I think we’d be “coo coo” not to try.
Only time will tell.