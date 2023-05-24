“It’s all politics.”
That’s a term that most of us for years have heard applied to numerous situations — from persons applying for certain jobs on the state and local levels — to being accused of conspiring to overturn the results of a presidential election. For many folks, it’s always been the same reaction — “It’s all politics.”
Well, the truth of the matter is that my American Heritage dictionary defines the word “politics” as “the art or science of government.” So, while I may not agree that politics is a science — except in maybe how some politicos arrange to get people to vote a particular way — I will agree that politics is somewhat of an art.
Of course, with some examples of painted art being the works of Picasso, Rembrandt, and even Norman Rockwell, to name just a few talents who have made their marks in that field, and since beauty is in the eye of a beholder, Logan County’s political art may be displayed as simply a “stick man,” with some people even managing to see the beauty of that preschool artistry.
Now, admittedly, I cannot even draw a “stick man” that would look better than the work of a first grader, however, the one thing I have been able to determine in my lifetime observation of politics is that whether it be a Republican or a Democrat in local government offices — unlike the state or federal level — there’s not much difference in any of them.
I decided to take a look at the history of Logan politics and what I found is, at least in my opinion, interesting. For instance, did you know that following the Civil War Logan Countians refused to recognize West Virginia as a legitimate state and even refused to pay taxes to the newly formed state?
Although voting trends from the time Logan County was formed in 1824 show that voters strongly preferred Democratic candidates, the Civil War and the presidency of President Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, clearly display that the county was extremely Democratic.
What better example could there be than to view the results of the 1860 presidential election in Logan County in which Abraham Lincoln did not receive a single vote in the county, which was much larger at the time, including parts of Lincoln, Wyoming, Boone, and all of Mingo. Still, there were not that many residents, especially those who were willing to travel long distances to vote. Statistics show that there were only 277 people who even voted.
Considering that in 1860 the Logan County Slave Census shows that there were just 27 slave owners in the county, owning a total of 80 slaves, the slave issue may not have been the only factor in the 1860 election. Ten years prior, the census of 1850 indicates there had been 84 slaves in Logan, with the largest slave owner having 10.
Statistics show that 780 soldiers from Logan County enlisted to fight for the Confederacy and only about 60 men joined to fight for the Union Army. Of those Union soldiers, 25 came from what later became Mingo County, while nine enlisted from the Triadelphia area, seven from Chapmanville district, and 13 from the Logan area.
Logan, like many western counties in what was then Virginia, did not want to form another state and wanted to remain as Virginia, which had seceded from the Union. When the question of statehood was voted upon in October 1861, 18,408 residents voted for the referendum and only 781 voters opposed statehood. Logan Countians made up a large portion of the “no votes.”
The overall Confederate sympathy in Logan most likely led to the “invasion of Logan” in September 1861 at Kanawha Gap near Chapmanville, just two months before the election to decide statehood. The burning of the Boone County Courthouse and the Logan County Courthouse that followed are clear signs of the political feelings that led to those events.
Logan was one of several counties south of the Kanawha River that did not vote in the 1864 presidential election, and for many years later, following the end of the war in 1865, Loganites felt disenfranchised because of the previous war, and therefore, few people bothered to vote.
When The Logan County Banner, now The Logan Banner, began operations in 1889 under the leadership of Henry Clay Ragland, former Confederate soldier and Union prisoner, it was strongly Democratically inclined. Perhaps the weekly publication helped lead to the flying of the Confederate flag over the Logan courthouse even as late as 1911.
It wasn’t until 1924 that Republicans were able to win offices of any consequence in Logan County. It was in that year that the youngest son of famous feud leader William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield ran on the Republican ticket for sheriff and supposedly lost in a very close election. However, after an appeal to the West Virginia Supreme Court, Hatfield was declared the winner when three precincts were thrown out of the final tally because of charges that former sheriff Don Chafin and some of his “cronies” intimidated and threatened voters at those precincts.
Chafin, who was at the time fighting to keep from going to prison after Tennis Hatfield — who had already served prison time in Atlanta — had testified against the former sheriff in their combined efforts of violating Prohibition laws at the Blue Goose Saloon located at Barnabus, near the mouth of Cow Creek. Eighteen months after Hatfield’s appeal, and while Chafin had gone to prison, Hatfield finally took office as sheriff.
Since sheriffs could not seek office for a second consecutive term in those days, Joe Hatfield, Tennis’s brother, was persuaded by Tennis to run in 1928 and was elected sheriff, serving until 1932, when Tennis again ran for sheriff, but lost during the Democratic landslide that followed The Great Depression.
Democrats remained in control of local offices in Logan County for many decades, despite not voting for Barack Obama in 2008 when Republican John McCain garnered 6,297 votes to Obama’s 4,862. Logan voters showed their disdain for then-President Obama when in the 2012 primary election. Democrat voters cast 2,883 votes for Keith Judd of Texas, a federal inmate imprisoned there, while Obama received 2,315 votes, and was then trounced by Mitt Romney in the general election by over 5,000 votes.
The end of “pure” Democratic reign in Logan came in 2016 when Donald Trump slammed Hillary Clinton 9,897 to 2,092 in the general election. Obama and Clinton’s anti-coal environmental stands also caused problems on the local level for the Democrats, who still outnumbered Republican registrations in the county.
Trump’s pro-coal stand invigorated voters in nearly all of West Virginia, but especially the coalfields. In the 2020 general election Logan County voters cast 10,534 votes for Trump, while current President Joe Biden received just 18% of the votes with 2,333. Democrats barely won in two contested races in Logan, while Republicans easily won in the Senate and House of Delegates races.
Despite more coal currently being mined than in many years, even to the point that operations are asking for more people to hire, if Trump withstands all of his legal challenges, it is highly likely that he would again defeat Biden handily in Logan County, if not all of West Virginia.
So, like the days following the Civil War, Logan Countians once again today are not following the national political climate. And with most labor unions practically ineffective in the county and the abortion issue in the hearts of most Loganites, some county officials seeking re-election in 2024 will be switching their registration from Democrat to Republicans just hoping to buy them a ticket on the next Trump train.
As for myself, I really don’t care if you have an “R” or “D” beside your name on the election ballot. I always vote for the person who I believe will do the best job.
Regardless, it’s just all politics.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.