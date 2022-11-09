Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

I have never been more frustrated with politics at every level — federal, state or local — and yet we have the best form of government in the world, or at least that’s what I hope.

As a person who has made quite a few trips around the sun in my lifetime, I have witnessed an incredible amount of corruption in the political ranks. From the 1972 Watergate scandal in Washington, D.C., to the “Logan County Five” fiasco and everything in between, I too often feel like politicians are like diapers. Changes need to be made regularly.

