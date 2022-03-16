From week to week, it is sometimes difficult for me to decide on which subject to write about. I have numerous stories in mind to pass along, but with the current situation in Ukraine, and with new businessman Dongming Pan returning to Logan yesterday after important trips to Detroit, Mexico, and Los Angeles, I thought it an appropriate time to write about the connection between immigrants and greatness in Logan County.
Although Logan can no longer be touted as the same bustling city it became during the early part of the 20th century when coal mining was paramount for the region, there are certain things that I feel some people may have forgotten, while others may have never known — all of which helped to make the county seat of government so noticeable that at one point in time some state legislators thought the capitol should be moved from Charleston to Logan.
Like all coal mining communities in the early days, there simply weren’t enough men to work in the mines, although it was not uncommon back then to find 12-year-old boys laboring in the coal fields. Therefore, companies advertised jobs in overseas newsprint and recruited potential miners from around the globe. Logan County soon became a melting pot of European workers. Consequently, members of the various religious sectors, including those of the Jewish and Catholic faiths, comingled with the Baptist and Methodists to make the “vegetable soup” of residents that transformed Logan County.
Over the years, prejudices, language barriers and misunderstandings drifted away as, for example, Italians married Hungarians, etc. Unfortunately, not too many local people today really know their own heritage. Some only realize that they are “by God” Americans.
There are long-standing names that should always be identified with the town of Logan. Dingess, Stratton, Nighbert, Buskirk, and Lawson quickly come to mind, and they all played pivotal roles in the making of what would become Logan. Nonetheless, if you look closely at the historical business side of things during the early decades of the 1900s, there are less-traditional names who came from other countries and set up successful businesses.
Here are a few names that will ring a bell with some older folks, but not necessarily with the younger generation. Names like Allie, Ammar, Calandros, Chryssoffos, Ghiz, Kohn, Savas, and Weiner immediately come to my mind when it comes to successful business people who strived to make Logan great. Of course, there were many other different nationalities present. Some ran hotels, restaurants, bakeries, movie theaters, and pool halls — all of whom worked hard at their professions and contributed to the community.
Rising in the local ranks to become an outstanding citizen was none other than Rudolph Ruben Eiland, a native of Hungary who emigrated to the United States in 1902, eventually opening a store at what was known as “Billy Goat Junction” at Mt. Gay. After the great flood of 1918 wiped out his home at Monitor and the store, he moved to Logan and opened a successful business downtown.
Mr. Eiland would later be elected to the city council of Logan after he had become a naturalized citizen in 1912. Of his seven children — all born in Logan — three sons would join the military during World War II. Edward Eiland, who enlisted in the Marines right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor — while in his second year of law school at WVU — would return to his home state wearing a Purple Heart earned in the war, finish his law degree and become one of Logan’s most notable residents. Mr. Eiland died peacefully at his home May 12, 2019, his many awards and accomplishments too numerous to list in this writing.
Here is a portion of a letter he wrote to his parents during the invasion of the Marshall Islands in 1944:
“Today, my 26th birthday, is being celebrated on Ennubin Island in the Marshalls, just about 500 yards from Roi and Namur Islands,” wrote Eiland. “Don’t worry about me. I’m proud to be here, proud I’m a Marine, and I’m proud of our wonderful fighting Navy.
“Tell all the kids I’m here. Mail will be infrequent, so don’t worry about me. Now, I’d better take a bath,” Lieutenant Eiland concluded.
Edward Israel Eiland would later be injured in the battle to take Saipan in which he not only received the Purple Heart award but also the Silver Star for his gallantry.
Apparently, Eiland’s parents had instilled a love for America in each of their children, as all three sons fought in World War II.
Four years before America beaome engaged in World War II, Edward Eiland’s immigrant father expressed his appreciation for America in a way that today applies to why the Ukrainian people are fighting so hard to preserve their democracy.
Here’s what Rudolph Reuben wrote in a letter to the editor of The Logan Banner way back in 1939, just two years after his son Eddie’s graduation from Logan Senior High School:
“Dear Sirs: It is still vividly inscribed in my memory the beautiful phrase, which was our motto in Hungary, way back in the days when I was in my youth. ‘It is not the number of square miles that makes a country great, but the number of square men.’ I am speaking as a naturalized citizen, and as an American.
“I glory in my American rights and my American privileges. I glory in the breadth of the tolerance taught by our Constitution. My citizenship and my faith in my beloved land imposes on me certain loyalties; loyalty to brotherly love, loyalty to all the great principles that are basic in both Americanism and Christianity.
“Ordinarily, we are inclined to take these loyalties for granted and we are inclined to forget the great gifts of freedom that is in our possession. But these are not ordinary times. These are times of unrest in many parts of the world. In too many instances we see governments that did their foundations in the swampy sub-soil of hatred.
“We see nations that once produced great contributions to the cause of civilizations suddenly gone mad in an orgy of terror. We see men suffering the lash of persecution because of their loyalty to the faith of their fathers, simply because of their insistence upon religious liberty. We read the harrowing reports of old men and little children whipped down in streets because they happen to have been born into one faith rather than another.
“We in America are fortunate we can still feel free to speak our minds, to read whatever newspaper we prefer, to vote for whatever candidates we choose, and to worship God as we feel fit. For 150 years the American nation has been unswerving in its faith in democracy. We know how good it is to live in a democracy and we want to keep it so we can continue to live in peace and freedom.
“We should ever be mindful, however, that enemies of our present form of government are working to overthrow the liberty and the security which we all now enjoy under our present form of government. Let us all, therefore, be good and reliable patriotic citizens of our country; let us justify our citizenship in the good old USA.”
Yours, very truly.
R.R. Eiland
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.