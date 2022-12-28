Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Ok, so we’re just three days after Christmas, and with three days remaining before we embark upon a new year, I am reminded of the time not that long ago when the first-born child of the New Year at what was then Logan General Hospital received a multitude of gifts from local businesses, as well as a photo and front page write-up in The Logan Banner. In fact, there was an entire page featuring the gifts and the businesses that donated them.

I’m not sure when that tradition started in this newspaper, or when it ended, but I have found stories all the way back into the 1930s in which the first born child in Logan was honored with gifts for both the mother and child. The gifts were quite nice — from baby beds to strollers to cases of evaporated milk.

Tags

Recommended for you