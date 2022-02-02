The Logan County Health Department has for at least 100 years dealt as best it could with the many illnesses and epidemics that have come its way. Thanks to well-documented records that were for decades reported to the news media, particularly The Logan Banner, we can get a glimpse of what life was like in the past, at least in terms of illness and disease.
Unlike today, in which the internet and radio provide the latest up-to-date medical information from all parts of the world, there was a time when people depended upon the written words of the newspaper to inform them of everything from local health problems to the latest gossip in a particular community.
And, while much has changed in reference to the gossip that is readily available via social media, it is nice to know we still get a local health department report that — unlike the gossip — we can depend upon as accurate, especially during the current pandemic situation.
Unfortunately, the news is not always good. Such is the case when last week Steve Browning, administrator of the Logan County Health Department, reported that the county had recorded its most active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, a shocking 874 cases. Fortunately, a couple days later that number had dropped significantly.
Still, the latest variant is taking its toll in hospitalizations, especially with those among us who have chosen not to be vaccinated. My understanding is that just around 60% of Logan Countians have been vaccinated, at least with the first shot, and that fares along the same lines as the rest of the state. Nothing to brag about, in my opinion.
While I cannot understand why people refuse to get vaccinated — even as many have watched their loved ones suffer and die because of not getting the shots — I suppose it’s just a matter of choice. But, like the Lynyrd Skynyrd song says, “The smell of death surrounds you.”
As bad as things are — with no hospital beds available and reports of some people dying while waiting in an emergency room and others dying because of exiting those same emergency rooms after long waits, it is fruitless to blame medical personnel, who have from the pandemic’s outset urged us to get vaccinated.
We are living in monumental historical times that some people cannot fathom as being horrific. My concern is overwhelmingly, “When will it end?” Will there continue to be variants of the disease that will keep society forever in disarray?
I believe in science simply because of what science has already provided us during past disease outbreaks such as polio and many other ill-fated medical problems that caused much suffering before breakthroughs were achieved.
As I mentioned earlier, the health department has long kept us informed as to the medical situation of the county. Therefore, in some strange way, maybe we can manage to take solace in the fact that, as bad as things currently are, we have in decades past overcome the many categories of illness and disease previously handled by the health department.
Here’s an example of what the health department was reporting in Logan County in the year 1949.
The front page Logan Banner account began by stating that Logan County “had remained almost on an even keel for the past two years,” according to administrator Oleta Riffe, who noted that there had been a slight drop in the number of venereal diseases, which had held first place among diseases by a wide margin in Logan County for several years.
Cases of measles, which had held second place among diseases in the county in 1948 had dropped off to “almost the vanishing point,” giving tuberculosis second place on the list for 1949. The report said that while tuberculosis jumped from third to second, there was really no increase in the number of cases. It was just the big drop in the number of cases of the measles that caused the change in TB’s standing on the list.
The report noted that measles had dropped from 144 cases in 1948 to only six in 1949. Tuberculosis cases numbered 114 in 1948 compared to 110 in December 1949. However, there was a marked jump upward in the number of diphtheria cases, from 38 in 1948 to 52 a year later.
While the crippling disease of polio was rapidly coming into medical play, the numbers for 1948 and 1949 remained the same at 15. Another disease, mumps, was considered minor for both of the reported years. It would, however, become a much more widespread disease in the coming years.
Although the previously mentioned diseases, as debilitating as some of them were and without cures, the medical reports were the same as in previous years. Simply put, the most widespread illness in Logan County was the one considered most avoidable — venereal diseases. The health department reported nearly 1,000 cases in 1949.
Statistics showed that gonorrhea was the prevalent venereal disease in the county with 689 reported cases, followed by syphilis. Death records indicate that many people often died from either of the diseases — some not previously reported to the health department.
Although there were other diseases reported by the health department, such as chickenpox, scarlet fever and whooping cough, the shocking news was that not a single case of pneumonia was reported for 1949 in Logan County. Nevertheless, death records show numerous people died from pneumonia that year, likely dying at home and never seeking health department help.
The saddest cases coming to the attention of the health department back then — some 73 years ago — were those of two 12-year-old girls who asked for treatment just before Christmas. One girl had both syphilis and gonorrhea, the other gonorrhea in such a bad stage that she could barely walk.
When asked where she may have come into contact with the diseases, one girl named two dozen men — several of them in their 30s. The other girl had acquired it from birth from her mother, according to the news story. Both girls had been doing business as prostitutes between Logan and Man.
One of the girls was sent to the Industrial School for Girls at Salem and the other was turned over to authorities in Mingo County.
Nearly all of the diseases mentioned in this account have now been eliminated — mostly through various vaccines developed during tough times when sickness and death gave families no hope but to trust In science, as well as God.
In my lifetime, I have endured measles, mumps and chickenpox, all of which were miserable times in my childhood. However, my mother made sure that I was vaccinated for smallpox and polio, just like thousands of other parents and grandparents did for their families.
It just seems to me that people back then may have been a little smarter than many folks of today. Of course, that was when people trusted science and medical professionals. And, as some will tell you now, it was also the beginning of the government placing tracking devices in us that some people fear could happen to them even today.
All I can say about that is — as the government should know by now — “I surely must have one heck of a ‘track’ record.”
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.