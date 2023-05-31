“I officiated high school football for 30 years and I have never seen anybody like Eddie Lee.”
Those were the words of Kenny Jeffrey, who was a member of what likely was the best ever Logan High School football team, which included one Edward “The Fox” Lee, who set every Logan running back record for the Wildcats during the seasons of 1967-68. However, many people do not know the entire story behind Lee’s career that led to Logan High School athletics being severely punished for an entire year.
That complete story will be revealed next week in this column, as well as Kenny Jeffrey, a former Logan City police officer and Logan City councilman, giving his look at the situation that ultimately led to over 20 years of almost terrible Logan football, including a 27-game losing streak, and a lawsuit filed by Lacy Smith, a former assistant coach when the ’Cats and Eddie Lee were near perfect under Coach Elliott Uzelac.
To set the stage for next week’s writing, the following is a letter addressed to me by another former Logan High member of the Uzelac team that was a mere 14 seconds away from an undefeated season in which the Wildcats offense averaged 36.9 points per game, while the defense allowed opponents an average of 16.3.
Mike Smith is now a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and, like many former Loganites, is a Facebook friend and follower of The Logan Banner.
“Dear Dwight,
“Thank you for providing me your mailing address. I wanted to write to you about Eddie Lee and Jack Summers. But before going into that I want to tell you a little about myself.
“I realize I am a few years older than you. I was a two-year starter for Logan in the 1966-67 football seasons. Playing for Coach Uzelac was a highlight of my life. I started at offensive guard and was a linebacker on the defensive side. Arvis Curry and I played in the Kiwanis Senior Bowl, and I then went to Glenville and was on the football team there. I played linebacker, just not very often in games.
“My junior and senior years I was a student assistant coach, coaching the offensive guards, coaching the offensive guards and the scout team defense. I also scouted our opponents each week. I had a decent coaching career. I was an assistant at Ravenswood in 1972 and we won the AA State Championship.
“I came to Logan in 1974 and had two rough years as an assistant football coach under Doug Crites but had very good success with the wrestling team which was undefeated in 1976. From there I went to Western Michigan to work for Coach Uzelac as a Grad Assistant Football Coach. I coached the wide receivers there.
“I next went to WV State College and was an assistant football coach and head track coach. My duties at State were coaching the offensive line and then becoming the defensive coordinator. As a track coach our team won the conference championship three years in a row, and I was coach of the year all three years. Enough about my coaching career, but I was around enough to know great players and what it took to be great.
“Now, I think something is strange. Jack Summers (one of my all-time best friends) was truly an outstanding athlete at LHS. He was a very good football player, and he was an all-state baseball player. Jack had a long career as a teacher/coach/administrator with Logan County Schools. Sadly he died just a couple months after he retired in the summer of 2004. Jack was only 55.
“Jack is a member of the Logan High School Sports Hall of Fame. Jack went to WV State. He was first team all WVIAC linebacker for three straight years. He was an honorable mention NAIA All-American and was also an NAIA Academic All-American, Jack was a Math Major and graduated with a 3.85 GPA. Strangely, he is not in the WV State College Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Now, let us take Eddie Lee. Eddie was one of the best teammates I have ever known … as a player and as a coach. A very humble man! I realize he will always be tainted due to the eligibility situation. I never knew the real truth. I do know that as a junior when he was eligible that Eddie had a very good football season — leading our team in rushing and scoring and also starting on defense as a cornerback. That junior year in track Eddie won the AAA State Championship in the 100-yard dash and also anchored the State Championship 440-relay team.
“Now, the SSAC had deemed Eddie to be eligible for our senior year. I don’t remember the stats for the first five games, but Eddie played nine games our senior year. He sat out the Mount Hope game due to having an illness, bronchitis. But in those nine games, Eddie gained over 1,800 yards rushing. He scored 31 touchdowns and scored 186 points, which was the best in the state.
“Halfway through the season the SSAC said that Eddie was ineligible. We did not have to forfeit those first five games because he was playing under their previous ruling. At that point I started seeing members of the Board of Education coming to the stadium and meeting with Coach Uzelac and Principal Charles Harris. They got court orders which allowed Eddie to play.
“We went 3-1 in the games he played and had to forfeit those three wins. And, of course, Eddie was not allowed to participate in track that spring. Eddie went to WV State following graduation and although his stat lines were not like those in high school (they ran a T- formation there), he still finished his career as the career rushing leader for WV State and was second in career rushing for the WVIAC.
“Eddie is in the West Virginia State College Sports Hall of Fame, but not in the Logan High Hall. Strange! Eddie had a career as a teacher/coach at Dunbar Junior High and was much loved and well respected. During my years at WV State I would get together with Eddie for dinner once a month. He always remained humble and kind.
“Dwight, you might remember that Ralph Cook and I roomed together for a year at Glenville State. (Note: Ralph was a fantastic athlete for the Sharples Stags, starring in baseball and basketball. We later become friends as opponents and then teammates in the Whitman Slo-Pitch Softball League, where Ralph excelled statewide, particularly with Boone County’s Lynn Coal Co. championship teams.)
“Now, I have nothing against anyone who is in Logan’s Hall of Fame. I am sure all are serving. But why not Eddie Lee?
“In my mid-40’s I quit coaching and got an educational doctorate in education administration. So, I was involved in schools for 47 years prior to retiring. During all those years I never played with, coached for, or coached against anyone who hit harder than Jack, and no running back as electrifying as Eddie.
“I have no idea what influence you might have on the Logan Hall of Fame committee, but it is a shame that Eddie is not in there.”
“Best Regards,
“Mike”
(Note: I have never had any influence with the LHS Hall of Fame Committee and I really could not name who all of the members of the committee are. However, as a youngster who watched Eddie Lee run ragged at Logan home games, there are five talented things I remember distinctly — Eddie Lee, linebacker Kenny Jeffrey, versatile Mike Tate, a talented player named Bethel Toler, and the magical flamed baton twirling of a majorette named Melody Conley. Nevertheless, after reading Mike Smith’s letter, may I suggest that — regardless of whatever happens otherwise, Smith’s accomplishment’s just might overshadow some members already in the Wildcats Hall of Fame.)
Anyone wishing to reach Smith may do so at 843-424-5725 or DrEarlSmith1950@gmail.com
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.