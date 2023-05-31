Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

“I officiated high school football for 30 years and I have never seen anybody like Eddie Lee.”

Those were the words of Kenny Jeffrey, who was a member of what likely was the best ever Logan High School football team, which included one Edward “The Fox” Lee, who set every Logan running back record for the Wildcats during the seasons of 1967-68. However, many people do not know the entire story behind Lee’s career that led to Logan High School athletics being severely punished for an entire year.

