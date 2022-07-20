Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

From week to week, I usually never know what I am going to write about until I sit down to scribe this weekly column for which I owe two former Logan Banner employees for their patience and encouragement several years back. First, I compliment Martha Sparks for guiding me on how to properly use a computer to navigate those stories to her when she was editor of The Logan Banner. It was Martha (please don’t burn her house down) who allowed me to return to newspaper writing. I’ve written 404 weekly columns since that time in 2014.

Martha, in my opinion, helped save The Logan Banner from extinction by her multi-purpose work several years back when ownership changed and drastic cuts and changes were made, including the disposal of hundreds of valued pictures The Banner had in storage — John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy in Logan at separate times, Eleanor Roosevelt in Logan, Jack Dempsey, Don Chafin, and numerous movie stars who had visited Logan in its hey-day, and so many more — nearly all of which were captured in 8-by-10 photographs back when a photographer was special with the newspapers. Thankfully, that company no longer owns the newspaper.

