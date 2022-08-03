I cannot remember exactly what year it was when television finally became a reality in my little coal camp house at Verdunville in Logan County, but I’m sure it was sometime during the mid to late 1950s. I would guess that I was around six years old when I first discovered the miracle of television, and that would have been about 1958.
Although the tv picture was in what was called “black and white” and only one channel was available from the television line that was connected all the way to the top of the nearest hillside to an antenna, the grainy, and what everyone called a “snowy picture,” was considered remarkable at the time.
One of the earliest shows I can remember watching was one that every local household with a television set tuned in to — the Flatt and Scruggs Show. Lester Flatt and banjo-picking Earl Scruggs, along with a few other sidekick musicians, mesmerized the coal fields with traditional Appalachian music, some of which had long echoed through our hills and hollers since the Scotch-Irish first crossed into the untamed lands of Appalachia.
A few years after being introduced to television, it was Flatt and Scruggs in 1962 who performed the theme song to “The Beverly Hillbillies,” one of the top rated television shows from 1962 until I graduated from high school in 1971. Flatt and Scruggs appeared in several episodes of the popular tv series.
Another popular tv show that featured country/bluegrass music was The Porter Wagoner Show that quickly became popular in Appalachia when it also emerged in 1962. Some people may remember that it was on that show that an aspiring young talent made her debut — Dolly Parton. And you know the rest of that story.
Whether it’s gospel, bluegrass or county music, each has its roots in traditional Appalachian music, all of which usually entailed the use of banjos, fiddles, guitars, mandolins and sometimes dulcimers. The end result was called “mountain music.”
Over the years there have been many musical talents arise in Logan County, many of whom never advanced their skills. Most of them really never tried. The exception, of course, is none other than Landau Eugene Murphy, 2011’s “America’s Got Talent Winner,” who has gone from washing cars to being a millionaire.
The next rising musical star from Logan County is very likely going to be a young man who sings and plays a different style of music than Landau, but whose multiple talents are being nationally recognized — just as his grandfathers were when he opened up for shows when Flatt and Scruggs performed in Logan on several occasions.
At only 19 years old, Brayden Williamson is already an award-winning gospel, bluegrass and country singer/writer who recently returned from a recording session in Nashville, where he also performed live at The Station, which is the oldest still-standing venue in the country music capital of the world.
At the age of 16, the young man who got his start singing at what was the Hedgeview Christian Baptist Church on Mud Fork wrote and recorded two number one worldwide bluegrass chart-topping songs. His trip to Nashville three years later has brought together yet another former Loganite who is widely known in the bluegrass music industry. Nevertheless, It was Pastor Bobby Harrison, who worked with Brayden’s father in the mines, who first urged the young man to sing at church.
Vic Gabney, a former resident of Switzer in Logan County, graduated from Logan High School in 1952, then joined the Air Force for four years before specializing in electronics and gaining a degree from Sacramento State College. He and his wife then moved to Nashville, where the former Logan boy began his dream to become a recording engineer.
That career included working at the Grand Ole Opry as a sound engineer. He remained there for 24 years. However, in the early 1970s Gabney became Bill Monroe’s recording engineer and later became the bluegrass music king’s producer, working for him until Monroe suffered a stroke following an Opry performance in 1996. Gabney has worked with the likes of such stars as Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn and Marty Robbins, to name just a few.
Like so many other people who have departed Logan County for one reason or another, Vic Gabney returned not long ago for a visit to the place of his raising. During that stay he met Brayden Williamson, and after the two went to dinner together, he told Brayden “I like what you’re doing, and I’d like to be your manager.” Gabney then made the arrangements for the Nashville recording session and his performance at The Station.
During his Nashville visit, Gabney hooked Williamson up with Vic Storey, maybe the best known music producer in that city. In addition, some of the best recording musicians in Nashville helped in the recording of the young man’s songs, three of which Williamson wrote.
“I feel like Vic is one of the ‘pushers and movers’ of the industry and he will help me get to the next level. He’s handling just about everything for me, from photo shoots to recordings,” Brayden explained.
While in Nashville, Brayden sang a song he wrote as a tribute to Bill Monroe, and it was greeted with good reviews by those who heard the special dedication to the man who formed the original band known as the Bluegrass Boys. How ironic it is that Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs were members of Bill Monroe’s band. After all, it was Brayden’s grandfather and his band called “the Williamson Brothers” that played for Flatt and Scruggs in Logan before joining Monroe’s band.
Ervin Williamson, like Brayden, played guitar, while Ervin’s brother, Arnold, played the fiddle in the band that in the 1920s performed at many dances and for other coalfield audiences, recording several top bluegrass songs, including a version of “John Henry” that was included in the Anthology of American Folk Music.
Ervin Williamson came from his birthplace in Wilsondale of Wayne County when his father, Charles, went to work in the mines at Shamrock in Logan County around 1920. Ervin died in 1972 at the age of 72. However, he conceived Raymond Williamson at the age of 61. A retired coal miner, Raymond is Brayden’s proud father. Teresa (McCloud) Williamson, a nurse, is equally proud of their son, and both parents try to attend every event where he performs, of which there have been many.
The local band that has appeared at numerous local venues, including The Freedom Festival in Logan, is slated for numerous upcoming events, including two performances at the State Fair of West Virginia State Fair this month and Appalachian Heritage Days in September. For any information, or to listen to Brayden Williamson singing and playing either guitar or banjo, just go to BraydenWilliamson.com.
Members of the local band Brayden Williamson and Friends include Allen Dotson, banjo, from Danville in Boone County; Dennis Craddock, upright bass, Hewett, Boone County, and Denny Burchett, mandolin and fiddle. Burchett hails from John’s Creek, Kentucky.
Amazingly, the multitalented Brayden Williamson never took any guitar or other musical lessons when he started playing music around the age of 11, about the time he received a Martin guitar for Christmas. “I listened to YouTube and learned to play,” said Brayden, whose talents have been displayed many times at Chief Logan State Park at reunions and other gatherings.
“My family has been very supportive, and I have been very blessed,” said the guy who said he doesn’t get nervous performing in public.
While his grandmother Mildred McCloud of Verdunville certainly is proud of her grandson, so would be his later grandfather, John McCloud, a friend and mentor of this writer.
As it is, with the demeanor that young Brayden Williamson has continuously displayed, along with his God-given talents, I have a feeling that all of Logan County will soon be proud of its native son.
As for me, — a long lost distant cousin whose family also came from the rural hills of Wilsondale to mine coal — I already feel honored to have been granted this interview.
Logan should be proud, once again.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media