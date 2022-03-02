It’s sometimes amazing how you can correlate one thing to another, especially when over 100 years have passed and there was at least 125 miles of rough terrain that separated one Appalachian location from another. Here’s the story that, in my opinion, just needs to be told, as ironic as it may be.
It was 1777 when a frontier missionary named John Alderson entered the Greenbrier Valley of what was then Virginia. Although not the first settler in the region that is known today as Greenbrier County, West Virginia, Alderson founded the first Baptist church west of the Alleghenies and later a Baptist seminary that subsequently became Alderson-Broaddus College at Philippi in that county.
One hundred and three years later in 1890, John Cary Alderson, named after his grandfather, would find his way to a village that had in 1884 — following the opening of the red brick courthouse after the Civil War burning of the wood structure at Lawnsville — renamed itself Aracoma. Records show that in the election to decide the name change, 27 townspeople voted for the change and one person voted against it.
Only three years later in 1893, it would be in Alderson’s law office in the small town that was destined in 1907 to become Logan that he and a committee of town council members would write the “Rules and Ordinances of Aracoma.”
From the 1893 town council minutes, one law reads:
“Any person found guilty of riding or driving his horse upon the public highways of the Town of Aracoma at a faster rate of speed than an ordinary trot shall be fined not less than one, or more than five dollars.”
It was a step forward from the muddy streets of a town where the legendary Devil Anse Hatfield had frequented on horseback numerous occasions. One new law that the Hatfield leader probably liked provided that hitching posts be erected by property owners, and if they didn’t, then the town would build the hitching posts and assess the property owner by taxation.
Other laws agreed upon at the meeting included the creation of sidewalks and the elimination of feeding and “milking” livestock on the sidewalks. At the time, nearly every family had at least one cow, which led to unhealthy conditions on the undrained dirt streets.
The laws were the first real attempts by the town to handle the problems of sanitation and cleanliness in the growing community prior to water lines being installed.
Alderson, in conjunction with the vision of the wealthiest man in the town (James Nighbert), who died before the Guyan Valley Bank was completed, would through the financial aid of Nighbert’s wife, Vicie, open in 1904 the first banking institution in Logan County. In addition to being an attorney, Alderson’s many contributions to the town included serving as mayor and several times as a council member. His financial institution, known as the “old stone bank” failed in 1931 during the Great Depression after it had helped make Logan a well-established city. Another well-known Loganite — former sheriff Don Chafin — would later purchase the property.
Alderson helped to develop a better Logan and was such a well-respected and integral part of the town that he was honored with the erection of a tablet placed at the old Logan courthouse. When he died in 1934, the entire city of Logan was shut down in his honor. In the same year, Logan Council voted to establish a memorial for Alderson on the then soon-to-be new Logan Water Street bridge, which has since been replaced by the current structure.
In his will, Alderson bequeathed a large sum of money to Alderson-Broaddus College, as well as $5,000 to the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Logan, Robert F. Caverlee.
Does Alderson have a monument or even a plaque — like he once did — to let people know about his tremendous contributions to Logan county? Is his name even mentioned in local history?
The answer is no. And it doesn’t soothe my heart any to inform you that he and his wife, the former Julia Altizer, remain buried side by side in the abandoned and neglected cemetery at McConnell, formerly known as Logan Memorial Park.
So it is that a fellow from Alderson, whose grandfather started the town named after him, as well as the college near there, came to Logan by horseback and helped transform it from a muddy street village into a vibrant city through a lifetime of his community and governmental actions, and the opening of a bank.
I find it fascinating that the town of Alderson, which straddles the Greenbrier River — half in Monroe County and half in Greenbrier County — recently came together and purchased a beautiful town clock. A Beckley newspaper reported that 180 personal and corporate donors were part of the “Alderson Town Clock Project Fundraiser.”
It was installed on Main Street in the town and the news article reads “the clock is meant to provide a way to welcome residents and visitors alike to the heart of the town.” The clock, according to the story, was made possible “entirely by donations from people who wanted to see an improvement to the town.”
The truth is that street clocks have long graced some of the finest streets in America and have served as a focal point and even a gathering place for residents, especially in small towns, since first appearing in the eastern United States in 1870.
According to 2022 census projections, there are 1,101 residents in the scenic town of Alderson. It is ranked as the 88th largest “city” in West Virginia.
Logan’s projected results, on the other hand, is said to consist of 1,362 residents, a decrease of 416 people since the census results of 2010.
Now, unless you’ve been incarcerated lately, in a coma, or simply just badly uniformed, you likely know that a few things have changed around Logan. Not only is there a new shop going in beside the 317 restaurant on Main Street, but a new restaurant and separate bar area has successfully opened its doors in a four-story century old building behind the Logan post office — McCoy Station. Even more recently, a fellow simply known as “Pan” has created a great deal of excitement around Logan — both positively and negatively — by purchasing vacant buildings in town, renovating them, and promising to create what he calls “factory” jobs.
With COVID seemingly fading away and springtime just over the seasonal horizon, despite dark days in Europe, it would be nice to see a street clock added to the nostalgia of Logan. I visualize nice hanging flower baskets on lamp poles on many Logan streets to go along with the coming downtown improvements.
A nearly indestructible street clock could be, so to speak, the icing on the cake that could stand as a dignified reminder of our past and be a legacy for the future. In fact, a coal miner designed clock would be a great symbol of our local pride.
Maybe something could be done similar to what the town of Man has accomplished at its veterans park, appropriately named “Freedom Hill.” Bricks with each donor’s name on them cost people $50 each and are visible at the site near the town. A significant amount of money was raised in that fashion.
Logan has had street clocks and other public timepieces before — even as far back as the 1930s —and now, with upgrades apparently taking place, maybe it’s time again to add some more nostalgia to the location that so many people, both near and far, like to call home.
Of course, if you want to create a nostalgic atmosphere and refer to the place as “the friendliest town in West Virginia,” then you probably should start by placing public benches at likely the only courthouse in the state that doesn’t have them.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.