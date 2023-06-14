I have several planned stories that I think some people will find of interest. Those stories include the Hatfields versus Hatfields feud that has never been told, as well as an updated Hatfield Cemetery story that is way overdue. Also, in the foreseeable future is the story concerning Dongming Pan, the man some may recall as hoping to revitalize the town of Logan. Was he for real?
Well, the following story is about a different kind of “pan.”
While Logan County was a quickly growing county in 1925, having seen its population explode by many thousands since the early 1900s due to coal mining, times were difficult, and the stress of the pre-Depression Era was being felt in different ways.
Nick Dawson, described as a young Hungarian coal miner and resident of House #338 at Omar, had married an American girl named Spicie Auxier. The couple originally settled in Yolyn in Logan County where Dawson then worked. However, after moving to Omar and taking a mining job there, the young couple encountered a truly domestic problem that left Dawson no choice but to run an advertisement in The Logan Banner begging for his wife to return home.
The young bride simply disappeared one evening following the end of what used to be peaceful tranquility at the Dawson home. Just exactly what happened during a clash of words is not known, but Dawson believed what caused his wife’s departure had to do with a frying pan.
Dawson believed his wife’s feelings were hurt when he severely reprimanded her one evening when he returned home from work and saw that she was allowing a frying pan to set on a gas-lit cook stove and become ruined. The next day the young woman was gone without a word of warning or a farewell note. She had simply disappeared.
Mr. Dawson came to Logan and searched for her, only to find out that she had left a bag of clothing at the office of the Logan County Bus Company, apparently en route to somewhere in Kentucky.
Following a month of her exodus, the heavy-hearted miner placed an ad in The Logan Banner expressing his feelings that “all is forgiven” and asked for her to return. The advertisement said that Dawson was working hard and “making good money” and that he would support her very well.
The advertisement also explained that he was willing to “let by-gones be by-gones” and that if she would just return home, he would buy her a new frying pan in place of the one that she had ruined.
“I just want my dream girl to reconsider and come home and make me happy again,” the advertisement read.
Unfortunately, I cannot tell you the good or bad news as to whether the young bride ever returned to her husband. Perhaps, though, if your last name is Dawson, and you have connections to Logan County, you might want to do a genealogical search — especially if you cannot describe yourself as a good cook.
On a more serious note, for the last couple of weeks I’ve written about the fact that at least two former Logan High School teammates of former Wildcats running back Edward “Eddie” Lee believe he should be admitted into the Logan High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Lee’s record-setting skills at running back during just the 1967 season are simply amazing, that’s for sure.
So, now, here’s a little more information that some of you might absorb concerning Lee and that time period in Logan County. But, first, I recently came across a picture and story in The Logan News, which was a rival to The Logan Banner at one time, back when newspapers were the key source of local news.
Of interest is the fact that it concerned Mike Smith, who some may recall as writing a letter that I published here concerning his thoughts about Edward Lee and another former LHS star, Jack Summers, who later starred at West Virginia State College before coaching junior high football at what was Logan Central Junior High.
It seems that at the same time Smith was playing as a lineman for the Wildcats of Coach Elliott Uzelac in 1967, he also was achieving other even more important honors. The story related that “Eagle Scout Mike Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Smith of Yolyn, would be making the 1966 report of the Chief Cornstalk Area Council Boy Scouts of America during ceremonies to be held at Governor Hulett Smith’s Charleston office.”
Eagle Scout Smith was said to have 26 merit badges and had been in scouting for eight years as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. In addition to being a member of the “Order of the Arrow,” Smith had earned the “God and Country” award.
It appears that the 1967-68 Logan football team may have even been a little more special than I thought.
The following is a write-up of Eddie Lee’s membership admission to the West Virginia State College Hall of Fame. State is also the same school attended by Logan alumnus Jack Summers, who was a star football player there.
Lee was a member of the school’s track and football teams. In football, he rushed for 2,950 yards. In 1973, he was an assistant offensive receiver coach at Central State University of Ohio and was head coach there for three years.
After leaving CSU in 1976, Lee returned to West Virginia to be the head coach of football and track at Dunbar Junior High School, where he also taught history for 13 years.
About two weeks after the SSAC in October of 1967 ruled that Lee was ineligible to play football, Huntington High School was slated to play Logan at Midelburg Island. Roy Straight, principal of Huntington High, told the news media in Charleston that it will be of “the greatest reluctance that I will permit the school’s team to participate in the game.”
“I personally would order my team not to play, but I’m going along with the suggestion of other Cabell County men to play the game to maintain a good community atmosphere,” said Straight.
Edward Lee had been ruled ineligible by the SSAC Board of Appeals, which claimed it had evidence that he was 19 years old and, therefore, too old to participate in high school athletics.
Logan High School Principal Charles Harris had, however, already taken the case to Logan Circuit Court where Judge C.C. Chambers issued a “writ of supercedence” that delayed a final decision on Lee’s age until at least November 4, 1967. Logan went on to defeat the Huntington High School Pony Express, 33-19.
While Logan athletics may have been in the headlines during the 1967-68 years, you would be amazed at the monumental political battles that were taking place that overshadowed even the football program. Perhaps, I should write about those encounters.
Some of us would recognize the participants. Names like Abraham, Ellis, Godby, Porter, Tomblin, Oakley, etc. Pretty good lineup, right?
I’m thinking of starting a Logan County Political Hall of Fame. It might be different from the Logan County Political Hall of Shame.
Nevertheless, Edward Lee does not qualify for either one.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.