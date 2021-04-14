Good-bye to West Virginia’s good public schools.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice signed into law the West Virginia Legislature’s plan to give this state the nation’s widest-ranging school voucher program. In my opinion, this will eventually decimate our state’s public school system.
You’ll notice I said good-bye to West Virginia’s good public schools. I did not say great or superior schools, but I also did not call them dreadful. Some school systems in this state are quite good; a few are inadequate. All could benefit from improvement, but instead the Legislature has thrown the baby out with the bathwater.
While I cannot attest to the quality of public schools statewide, I am familiar with Cabell County schools because our three children attended them. There were some definite high points and clear low spots during those years, but our Huntington High graduates have done well.
All graduated from a university in four years and obtained graduate degrees and excellent jobs. Our children and our friends’ children did not need private schools or home schooling to be successful.
They did need parents and families who cared about and were involved in their children’s education.
According to Ryan Quinn’s article in this newspaper, “Effective beginning in the 2022-23 school year, families who withdraw their children from public schools can receive a currently estimated $4,600 per student per year for private and home-schooling expenses.”
These monies can also be used for “online education programs, tutoring, books and private schooling whether religious or secular.” Vouchers can also be used for out-of-state and boarding schools. While many states use private school vouchers to primarily help low-income families who could never afford private schooling; no such limitation is included here.
Almost all private schools in West Virginia are affiliated with a Protestant denomination or the Catholic Church. Families that desire to have their children educated in the public mainstream and provide religious instruction through their own arrangements may now find that their children’s public schools are inadequate.
Estimates from two state agencies say that about $22 million to $24 million will be taken from the public schools’ funding and given to the private ones and over $100 million will be needed to support students who were going to go to private schools even before this legislation was enacted.
Private schools have the right to reject students on a variety of bases, including but not limited to special needs, religion and sexual orientation. That may mean that children with such bases for rejection will have no option but to attend public schools, which are likely to be underfunded and have fewer resources.
The Legislature is so determined to annihilate public schools that it has built a “trigger” in the new plan.
“If participation in the (private school) program isn’t above 5% of the statewide public-school enrollment within the program’s first two years, then in 2026 parents of all current nonpublic school children will be able to get the vouchers.”
West Virginia public schools are going to be defunded into inferiority. There will be no support for AP, STEM, special needs or creative curricula. Good-bye to West Virginia’s good public schools.