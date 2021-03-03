West Virginians can’t deny it; it’s not new or a secret. The state has an education problem. Recently, I received an email from WalletHub.com, which used 18 metrics to determine the 50 states’ educational attainment and quality of education. West Virginia ranked last in educational attainment (graduation rates/degrees) but 39th in quality of education.
The Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature have decided they can improve our state’s education by spending more than $100 million on charter, private and home schooling, allocating up to $4,600 per pupil. This will be expensive and harmful to some students and not likely to solve our state’s educational attainment problem.
Here’s what could happen. Parents who seek to stress particular aspects of their children’s education, perhaps college preparation or religion, will move their children from public to private schools. As more children are withdrawn, the public schools will have proportionally more students with special needs and those from homes where education is not a priority. West Virginia public schools will decline precipitously.
Even staunch supporters of public schools will be tempted to place their children in private schools. I did not live in Huntington during Marshall’s Lab School years, but those who attended talk about their excellent education. Even as a strong advocate of public schools, I would have been tempted to send my children to the Lab School, especially if the state was paying.
Home schooling is another issue. Some homeschooled children receive fantastic educations because their parents are educated, motivated and organized. Others receive adequate educations. Yet, some are shortchanged because their parents aren’t willing or able to do the job. As a school psychologist, I encountered some of these children when they returned to public school after a year or two of inferior homeschooling. How will the Legislature prevent this outcome?
If online schools are included in this program, West Virginia should take warning from the failed for-profit Ohio virtual system that collapsed a few years ago. Besides, COVID-19 showed how important it is for students to be in actual buildings.
This Republican educational plan will commence because of the party’s supermajority. Democrats oppose it, and Cabell County Democratic Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, a well- informed legislator, stated that the bill as currently set and named the “Hope Scholarship” is really the “Hoax Scholarship.” Fiscal information about the bill is unclear.
What this charter, private, homeschool plan will do is funnel monies from public to private schools, remove many of the children with education- involved parents, overload the public schools with students with special needs or homes where support for education is lacking and limit children from meeting others from different backgrounds.
Last week The Herald-Dispatch online poll showed that of 251 people responding, 151 did not support expanding charters schools in West Virginia. Yet, there’s no doubt that our legislature will pass legislation greatly increasing charter, private and home schools. This will please some folks, but the upshot is that this action will be costly and not achieve the goal of improving West Virginia students’ educational success.