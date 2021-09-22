This month, the nation marked the sorrowful 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Americans who were then school aged or older remember precisely where they were and their emotions as death and destruction engulfed innocent people in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
During the initial days of the terrorist attacks, the only solace seemed to be that Americans, whether they were Democrats, Republicans, black, white, native born, immigrants, poor, rich or any other form of self-identification, were all together in helping each other. While we have repaired our damaged buildings and built places of homage to those who lost their lives in 9/11, we have lost much of that traditional American spirit in the past two decades.
President George W. Bush, in a truly presidential speech at the Shanksville site, talked about the bravery and self-sacrifice of those on the plane that crashed there and lamented that our nation no longer has the cohesive support that followed 9/11.
President Bush, then still called Governor Bush, visited Huntington and spoke to thousands of supporters at Harris Riverfront Park in the fall of 2000. The sunny day had an enthusiastic crowd with no wild demonstrations or extreme security precautions. Following his campaign talk, a friend and I found President Bush out for a run along the Ritter Park path with just one friendly security agent nearby. My friend and I were able to each have a photo taken with the future president.
President Bush, now an elder statesman, has the advantages of hindsight and no worry that the Republican Party will hurt him when he speaks the truth, as is happening to other Republicans. Talking about the U.S. today, President Bush said, “So much of our politics have become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment. Violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home … are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”
He told listeners, “This is not the America I know.” That is the exact feeling many Americans hold, especially those old enough to recall when Congress actually worked well. My generation used to believe that America would always be the world’s leader and could accomplish anything by working together, as when we conquered polio.
President Bush was one of the presidents who sought a realistic immigration plan, and the bipartisan “gang of eight,” four Republican and four Democratic senators, worked to develop such a plan, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support. Bush now says, “At a time when nativism could have stirred hatred and violence against people perceived as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome to immigrants and refugees.”
History suggests that President Bush and his advisors may have made questionable decisions on Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet, two decades later, Mr. Bush’s 9/11 address was a wake-up call for Americans to understand that our nation now must defend itself not only from foreign but also from domestic terrorists. America’s response to 9/11 illustrated that working together was, and continues to be, an absolute necessity for our nation’s success.