The so-called high school transfer portal bill is here. Prep athletes can now pick up and play for a different school when they choose.
This was a piece of legislation I can’t imagine West Virginians wanted. The House of Delegates squelched the idea the two previous years after Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, had pushed it through the Senate chamber.
SB 262, which was named the High School Transfer Portal Bill by many, was on its way to the House scrapyard again this year. That’s when Sen. Weld maneuvered to have the entire defunct SB 262 bill attached to another popular House Hope Scholarship bill, HB 2820. Crafting entire bills into another as an “amendment” isn’t considered proper procedure.
Proper or not, Weld was able to craft a Trojan Horse bill by inserting an unpopular bill into a popular school choice bill. HB 2820 passed the House in the last hours of the 2023 session with nearly an hour of heated debate over the transfer wording. The governor allowed it to become law.
Now we are seeing the repercussions of that bill. School teams are discreetly recruiting athletes from less fortunate schools.
A system of haves and have nots is taking shape. A few schools will benefit from bringing talented athletes in. The majority of schools will suffer. Some will not be able to field a football team after transfers.
There will even be collateral damage to the receiving team as homegrown players will be pushed out of the line-up or cut from the team.
Supporters labeled it a “freedom to choose” bill. “Just let the kids play” was the cry from the floor of the House.
As our forefathers stated, freedom without responsibility is doomed for failure.
Retired NFL All-Pro Carl Lee asked, “What are we teaching our kids?”
We’re certainly not teaching them a sense of community pride and loyalty.
We should be pushing strong character, work ethic and putting team first before self. In a world full of “It’s all about me” this transfer bill couldn’t be more ill timed.
I know West Virginia sports fans. They don’t like it when one of our few D-1 home-grown athletes doesn’t sign with WVU or Marshall. This is our home. This is where we want them to play. That’s even more true at the high school level.
Those schools are the cornerstones of their community where Friday Night Lights is more than a game. It’s hometown pride. Do we really want to destroy that?
Since I spoke out against this bill on the floor of the House and pointed out its implications on statewide media, I have had nothing but positive feedback for my stance. My desire is that fellow lawmakers will recognize the craftiness that was done and undo the SB 262 “transfer” part of HB 2820 in the next session.
Dana Ferrell, R- Kanawha, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. He is director of RSN Sports, which has a business relationship with HD Media LLC, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch, for streaming sports.