Dana Ferrell

The so-called high school transfer portal bill is here. Prep athletes can now pick up and play for a different school when they choose.

This was a piece of legislation I can’t imagine West Virginians wanted. The House of Delegates squelched the idea the two previous years after Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, had pushed it through the Senate chamber.

Dana Ferrell, R- Kanawha, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. He is director of RSN Sports, which has a business relationship with HD Media LLC, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch, for streaming sports.

