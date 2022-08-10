Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Charles Dennie
Richard S Lee Rick Lee

I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.

I hear suggestions for making broadband a regulated utility, but I don’t know anyone who believes that price-setting works well. What does work is old-fashioned competition in the marketplace. Want to see broadband providers squirm? Suggest meaningful competition.

