ZENNA ALICE McCOWN, 84 of Huddy, Ky., widow of Sam McCown, died Jan. 31 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
