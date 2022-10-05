WILLIAM BOB VARNEY, 88, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Danetta Varney, died Sept. 29 at home. He was a retired salesman for Sears. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.rerogersfh.com.
