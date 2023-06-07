WILLARD LEE MUNCY, 65, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Jessie Lee Muncy and Pauline Maynard Muncy, died June 2 at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 5 at Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 3 p.m. June 4 at the church. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com
