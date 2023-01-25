WALLACE PERRY, 72 of Delbarton, W.Va., died Jan. 15 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a retired accountant for Old Ben Coal Corporation. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Maynard Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
