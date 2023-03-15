VIRGINIA (JEAN) DUTY CANADA, age 92, passed away Friday March 10, 2023, at Charter Senior Living in Jefferson City, Tenn. Virginia was born December 21, 1930, to Lacy and Bessie Duty in West Virginia. She lived in the Ragland, W.Va., area until she and her husband Wade moved to Dandridge, Tenn. Preceding her in death were her husband of sixty years, Wade Canada; sons Larry and Stonie Canada; grandson Bruce Mullins Jr., and son-in-law Johnny Tipton. She is survived by her sons Leslie (Linda) Canada, Gary (Josephine) Canada, and Wade Canada Jr., all of Dandridge, Tenn., and Glen Dale (April) Canada of Delbarton, W.Va.; daughters are Loretta (John) Workman and Christine Tipton of Dandridge, Tenn., and Shirley (Tom) Smith of Waynesville, N.C.; siblings are Beatrice Ooten, Violet Napier, Bruce Duty, and Curt Duty. Her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly loved their Mamaw visits from them were the highlights of her days and pictures of them were all over her home were her treasures.
Virginia's faith in Jesus as Lord and Savior was evident to the end when in her bed, she asked for help in raising her hands to praise Jesus. When she was in better health, she loved to fellowship and serving the Lord with her church family at Swann's Chapel Baptist Church. "The Joy of the Lord is my strength" adequately describes her trust in her Lord Jesus. God richly blessed her with long life and blessed all who knew her as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, sister-in-Christ.