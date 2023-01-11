TONY SIMPKINS, 64 of Beech Creek, W.Va., widower of Barbara Ann Sparks Simpkins, died Jan. 1 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Freedom Full Gospel Assembly House of Prayer, Hampden, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.