TED ADAMS, 64 of Switzer, W.Va., husband of Cathy Adams, died Dec. 18 in CAMC Memorial Hospice Division. He worked as a salesman at Thornhill-Ford Lincoln in Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Chauncey (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
