TAMMARA JEAN FERRELL, 47 of Canada, Ky., daughter of Bill Gene Ferrell and Wanda Jean Blackburn Ferrell of Canada, Ky., died April 20 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Chapman Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
