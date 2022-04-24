ZIDONIA SARTIN STANLEY, 86, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of Earl Stanley, died April 21 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center Skilled Nursing Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 25 at Bells of Joy Church, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 24 at the church. Arrangements are directed by R.R. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.refogersfh.com.
