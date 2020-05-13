Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ZEDA PRESLEY MARTIN, 79, of Langley, Ky., widow of Marvin Rhea Martin, died May 9 at home. Private family service and burial in Hayes Cemetery, Langley, Ky., is planned. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 