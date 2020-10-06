Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM MITCHELL McCOY, 66, of East Point, Ky., formerly Burnwell, brother of James Jarvis McCoy of Douglasville, Ga., and Gary McCoy of Burnwell, died Oct. 3 in Stanville, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Gospel Revelation Church; burial in McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., and 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church. 