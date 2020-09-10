Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM MIKE ADKINS, 70, of Elk Creek, W.Va., husband of Libby Farley Adkins, died Sept. 5 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired Harley-Davidson dealership owner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 11, Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 