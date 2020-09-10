WILLIAM MIKE ADKINS, 70, of Elk Creek, W.Va., husband of Libby Farley Adkins, died Sept. 5 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired Harley-Davidson dealership owner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 11, Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday, Sept. 3, removing the $50 million regulatory cap on the state's broadband infrastructure loan insurance program. However, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said the idea that this move will change the future of the state is not true.
