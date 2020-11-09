Essential reporting in volatile times.

Railroad Foreman and proud Vietnam veteran, WILLIAM MICHAEL “MIKE” MCREYNOLDS, went to his forever home on November 5, 2020, at the age of 75. After high school Mike earned his associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Bluefield State College. After completing his degree, Mike was drafted in the Army and sent to Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam, Mike earned two Purple Hearts, Army commendation medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Vietnam Campaign Medal. After leaving the Army, Mike returned to Bluefield, where he met and married the love of his life, Patty Williams. He began a career working for Norfolk Southern Railway and moved to Mingo County, W.Va., until his retirement in 1994. Mike and Patty then bought land in Bland, Va., and built their dream home. Affectionately known as “Big Mac,” his legacy will live on with his wife, Patty Rae; his three children, Wendy, Matt and Andy; and his five grandchildren, Stephen, Bailey, Nathan, Waylon and Gwendolyn. His grandchildren were his favorite topic of conversation at the barbershop. “Big Mac” was a storyteller sharing his many “life adventures” with his family. Those that included Jackie Rose, Pinhead and his Graham HS state championship football season were among the favorites. He was an avid fisherman and loved to watch the Hokies, but his favorite pastime was gardening. He was a self-taught “master gardener” who was known for miles around as having a beautiful garden full of corn, peas and his all-time favorite, tomatoes. Mike is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Wendy McReynolds (Tom Dale) of Columbus, Ga.; two sons, Matt McReynolds (Rhonda) of Jefferson City, Tenn., and Andy McReynolds (Audrey) of Floyd, Va.; and five grandchildren, Stephen, Bailey and Nathan (Matt and Rhonda) and Waylon and Gwendolyn (Andy and Audrey); a sister, Wilma Shay; and a nephew, Christopher McReynolds.