WILLIAM BRUMFIELD, 74, of Rawl, W.Va., husband of Carol Brumfield, died Oct. 9 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Neeley Branch United Baptist Church, Marrowbone Creek, W.Va.; burial in Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation after 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
