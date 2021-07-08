Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM BLACKMON JR., of Williamson, W.Va., father of Willina Gales, died July 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a brakeman with the N&W Railroad. Memorial service 1 p.m. July 17 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle United Holy Church, Williamson. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

