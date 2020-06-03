Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

WILLARD CLARENCE CRAFT, 81, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Brenda Craft, died May 31 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be noon June 4, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. 