WILLARD CLARENCE CRAFT, 81, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Brenda Craft, died May 31 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be noon June 4, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- In crowded WV governor’s race, GOP candidates look to unseat incumbent
- Steve Mickey: Bristol is still Bristol even without the fans
- Democrat candidates look to return party to Governor's Office
- Police Roundup: Third suspect in Elm Street murder investigation arrested in Cabell County
- Tug Valley Mining Institute awards annual $20,000 in scholarships
- Delbarton student named to Berea College Dean's List
- Dealing with debt during this pandemic
- Cam Mining faces suit alleging worker suffered heat stroke due to front loader's overheating
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Turkey Creek crash
- Police Roundup: Third suspect in Elm Street murder investigation arrested in Cabell County
- Mingo BOE approves several personnel moves
- Protesters rally, march alongside police in Williamson
- Tug Valley Mining Institute awards annual $20,000 in scholarships
- Mingo announces Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year
- Police Roundup: MCSD makes drug arrest
- Mother says Mingo Central football staff didn't take proper care of her son after practice collapse
- Belfry field-turf project a full-go
- Mingo Schools announces summer feeding program; details for summer school
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.