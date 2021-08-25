WILLARD BUDDY FOUCH, 76, of Slaters Branch, Ky., husband of Elva Louise Fouch, died Aug. 23 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 26 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
