WENDELL GENE MOUNTS, 85, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Lozenna Mounts, died Dec. 21 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a forest ranger. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in the Crigger Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
