WAYNETTE DARLENE BOWLING, 65, of McCarr, Ky., wife of William Bob Bowling, died July 28 at home. She was a retired teacher and counselor at Phelps High School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. July 31 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
