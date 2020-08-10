Essential reporting in volatile times.

WATSON RUDOLPH and CONNIE FARLEY HENSLEY of South Williamson, Ky., parents of Adam Gabriel Hensley of Clarksville, Tenn., and Amanda Thornsbury of Canada, Ky., died Aug. 6 at home. He was a retired mine electrician, and she worked at ARH and Brooks Insurance. Graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.