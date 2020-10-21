WALLACE CLIFFORD YOUNG, 87, of Adams, Ky., formerly of Inez, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Martin County Healthcare Facility in Inez, Ky. Born December 16, 1932, at Chattaroy, W.Va., he was the son of the late Wallace and Lula Scalf Young. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn Young, and his sisters, Juanita Coleman, Eula Mae Gillman, Irene Johnson, Betty Gillespie, Geraldine Young, Pauline Young, Lenore Young and Virginia Young. Clifford was a veteran, having served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. He was a retired bulldozer operator in the coal industry. He was an ordained minister in the United Baptist Church and was a member of the Gethsemane United Baptist Church. He was a Masonic Lodge and a member of the Eastern Star #389. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty B. Stepp Young of Adams, Ky.; one son, David Joseph (Jeanne) Young of Lebanon, Va.; two daughters, Sandra G. Young (Jimmy Hinkle) of Adams, Ky., and Brenda C. (Terry) Roberts of Lexington, Ky.; one brother, Donald Lee Young of Vermilion, Ohio.; his grandchildren, Charles Bradley Francis, Brittany Leigh Snipp, Eric Scott VanHoose, Christopher Bryant Young, and Patrick Roberts; his great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Blaine Francis, Danielle Jordyn Denny, Savannah Jade Denny, Martin Brant Francis and Bridgett Janelle Denny. Also surviving is a host of other family and friends. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers and burial will follow. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel. Funeral service at 6:45 p.m. with Bro. Dennis Smith Jr. and Bro. Darrell Combs officiating. In accordance with current state mandates concerning COVID19, a mask or other facial covering is recommended and adherence to social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
