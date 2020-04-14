WALKER KIDD, 85, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Mary Alice Lawson Kidd, died April 11 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg. Private family service April 15; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to be held on Friday in Gilbert
- Pike County man dies from COVID-19 complications
- LMAMH to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Logan
- Mingo Health Department confirms elderly patient as county's first COVID-19 case
- Logan County 25-year-old becomes state’s sixth COVID-19 fatality
- Pike County up to four confirmed infections of COVID-19; ARH has first positive infection
- SBA, Treasury begin effort to distribute funds
- WVSOM alumnus Dino Beckett, D.O., recognized in inaugural Health Care Hall of Fame
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Pike County releases grand jury indictments for March
- Pike County up to four confirmed infections of COVID-19; ARH has first positive infection
- Pike County man dies from COVID-19 complications
- WFD responds to another structure fire in downtown Williamson
- WVSOM alumnus Dino Beckett, D.O., recognized in inaugural Health Care Hall of Fame
- Mingo Health Department confirms elderly patient as county's first COVID-19 case
- Logan County 25-year-old becomes state’s sixth COVID-19 fatality
- Local grocery stores continue to adjust to COVID-19 pandemic
- Hatfield: Police will enforce prohibition of large gatherings
- SBA, Treasury begin effort to distribute funds
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.