VIRGINIA T. HUNT, age 94, of London, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London, Kentucky. She leaves behind her son, Walter Eugene Hunt and wife Rose Sharon of London; her granddaughter, Angela Hunt Bradley and husband Chuck of Lexington, Ky.; her great-grandson, Benjamin Hunt Bradley, “the light of her life”; her sisters-in-law, Virginia Thompson, Lorraine Hunt Smith; two nephews, Joel Thompson, Greg Thompson and wife Tess, and one great-nephew, Elton Thompson; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Walter Hunt; her parents, Lyss Thompson Sr. and Essie Audrey Thompson; and by two siblings, Lyss Thompson Jr. and wife Ruth, and Joe Willis Thompson; her brother-in-law, Jefferson Wood Smith; a nephew, Stanley Smith. Virginia was a Registered Nurse for 35 years, having worked at Williamson Memorial Hospital, Miners’ Memorial Hospitals and Appalachian Regional Hospital. She finished her career at Laurel County Public Health Department. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of London where she served as secretary of her Sunday School class for decades. She was also an active participant in Keenagers. She loved to travel and visit friends. She was an outstanding homemaker, cook and gardener. Funeral services for Virginia T. Hunt will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at noon in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Jerry Wright and Pastor Gregg Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky. The family entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
