VIRGINIA NUNLEY WRIGHT, 83, of Naugatuck, W.Va., widow of David Nunley and Allen Wright, died Feb. 15 at home. She retired from the Mingo County Board of Education as a cook. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
